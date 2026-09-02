Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien appears before Kolkata Police in billboard case

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien appeared at Shakespeare Sarani Police Station on Wednesday for questioning in connection with cases registered after clashes over the removal of an allegedly unauthorised billboard from outside party leader Abhishek Banerjee’s office.

O’Brien, who had been directed to report by noon, arrived at the police station around 10.30 am in a car he drove himself.

Abhishek Banerjee’s personal assistant, Sumit Roy, has also been summoned for questioning at the same police station on Wednesday.

Banerjee, the Diamond Harbour MP and nephew of former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, appeared before investigators on Tuesday and was questioned for more than six hours.

O’Brien had initially been asked to appear on Monday but did not report to the police station. His lawyer instead wrote to Kolkata Police seeking seven days’ time on his behalf.