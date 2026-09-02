Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien appears before Kolkata Police in billboard case
Rajya Sabha member arrives ahead of schedule for questioning over clashes during the removal of an allegedly unauthorised billboard
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien appeared at Shakespeare Sarani Police Station on Wednesday for questioning in connection with cases registered after clashes over the removal of an allegedly unauthorised billboard from outside party leader Abhishek Banerjee’s office.
O’Brien, who had been directed to report by noon, arrived at the police station around 10.30 am in a car he drove himself.
Abhishek Banerjee’s personal assistant, Sumit Roy, has also been summoned for questioning at the same police station on Wednesday.
Banerjee, the Diamond Harbour MP and nephew of former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, appeared before investigators on Tuesday and was questioned for more than six hours.
O’Brien had initially been asked to appear on Monday but did not report to the police station. His lawyer instead wrote to Kolkata Police seeking seven days’ time on his behalf.
The police rejected the request and issued a fresh notice directing him to appear by noon on Wednesday. O’Brien complied with the second summons and reached the station before the stipulated time.
The case relates to an incident on Camac Street on 27 August, when Kolkata Municipal Corporation employees, accompanied by police personnel, went to Banerjee’s office to remove a billboard the civic authorities said was unauthorised.
The action was resisted by Trinamool workers led by Banerjee, O’Brien and other party leaders, resulting in scuffles between activists and police personnel.
Three FIRs were subsequently registered at Shakespeare Sarani Police Station. Police have accused Trinamool activists of assaulting officers on duty and attempting to outrage the modesty of a woman police officer.
Banerjee and O’Brien have been named in two of the cases, along with other Trinamool leaders, including Humayun Kabir and Baishwanar Chatterjee. Fourteen people have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.
With IANS inputs