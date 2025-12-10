Trump’s latest tally: eight wars stopped in 10 months, cites India-Pakistan tensions

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed, once again, that he ended the conflict between India and Pakistan, describing the two nuclear-armed neighbours as “going at it” before his intervention. Speaking at a rally on the economy in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, Trump said he had halted eight wars in 10 months, including those in Kosovo and Serbia, India and Pakistan, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Trump has repeatedly made the claim that he intervened to end the India-Pakistan tensions in May, citing the cross-border strikes between the two countries. In May, India launched Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack on 22 April, which killed 26 civilians.

A ceasefire understanding was reportedly reached between the two nations on 10 May after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile exchanges. India has consistently denied any third-party intervention in the resolution of the conflict.

During his rally, Trump also mentioned Cambodia and Thailand, claiming the countries had resumed fighting and promising to call their leaders “tomorrow” to end hostilities. “Who else could say I’m going to make a phone call and stop a war of two very powerful countries?” he said.

Trump also addressed immigration policies, stating that for the first time in 50 years, the United States was experiencing “reverse migration”, benefiting American citizens with higher wages and more jobs.