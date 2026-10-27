Twelve workers rescued after night trapped in Bengal coal mine

Twelve workers trapped about 200 feet underground at a coal mine in Bengal’s Pandaveswar were rescued early on Tuesday

Rescue teams maintained radio contact and supplied water and dry food during the overnight operation

All workers were brought out unharmed at around 5.30 a.m. and are in a stable condition, according to local MLA Jitendra Tiwari

Twelve workers trapped approximately 200 feet underground at a coal mine in West Bengal’s West Burdwan district were rescued early on Tuesday following an operation that continued through the night.

The workers became stranded in a mine shaft in the Kumardihi area of Pandaveswar late on Monday evening. Rescue teams brought all of them to the surface by around 5.30 am on Tuesday.

Pandaveswar MLA Jitendra Tiwari, who was at the site during the operation, said all 12 workers were in a stable condition.

An initial attempt by the mine authorities to bring the workers out was unsuccessful, sources said. A coordinated rescue effort followed, involving a mining expert, police, disaster management personnel and the mine authorities.