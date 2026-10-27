Twelve workers rescued after night trapped in Bengal coal mine
Miners brought out unharmed after overnight operation at Kumardihi in West Burdwan district
Twelve workers trapped about 200 feet underground at a coal mine in Bengal’s Pandaveswar were rescued early on Tuesday
Rescue teams maintained radio contact and supplied water and dry food during the overnight operation
All workers were brought out unharmed at around 5.30 a.m. and are in a stable condition, according to local MLA Jitendra Tiwari
Twelve workers trapped approximately 200 feet underground at a coal mine in West Bengal’s West Burdwan district were rescued early on Tuesday following an operation that continued through the night.
The workers became stranded in a mine shaft in the Kumardihi area of Pandaveswar late on Monday evening. Rescue teams brought all of them to the surface by around 5.30 am on Tuesday.
Pandaveswar MLA Jitendra Tiwari, who was at the site during the operation, said all 12 workers were in a stable condition.
An initial attempt by the mine authorities to bring the workers out was unsuccessful, sources said. A coordinated rescue effort followed, involving a mining expert, police, disaster management personnel and the mine authorities.
Teams maintained contact with the trapped workers through walkie-talkies throughout the night. Water and dry food were sent down to help them cope while preparations were made to bring them to safety.
A mine official said rescuers had to coordinate communication with the workers alongside the evacuation effort, ensuring both continued throughout the operation.
Chief minister Shuvendu Adhikari directed officials to closely monitor the rescue, while the West Burdwan district administration was asked to oversee developments.
Durgapur sub-divisional magistrate Ankita Agarwal and Asansol-Durgapur police commissioner Dr Pranab Kumar reached the site. Personnel from the police commissionerate and the state disaster management department worked alongside mine officials through the night to complete the rescue.
With IANS inputs
Published: 27 Oct 2026, 10:53 AM