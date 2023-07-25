Twitter sign lettering removed from HQ, police interrupts

Police arrived at Twitter's (now X) San Francisco headquarters when workers started removing letters from the iconic vertical sign.

Workers were seen removing the metal sign using an aerial work platform vehicle, also known as a cherry picker, reports The San Francisco Standard.

After some time, San Francisco police officers arrived and halted the work.

Work was stopped at the site and only the letters "er" were left of the word "Twitter", also the bird logo remained in place.

According to the police, someone with Twitter had a work order to take down the sign but had not informed security or the building's owner. This confusion led to the calling of the police.