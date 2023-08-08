Two cheetahs - Tejas & Suraj die of infection, Minister

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday said that two cheetahs -- Tejas and Suraj, died at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) due to infection.

The Forest and Environment Minister said that the cheetahs developed infections due to heavy rains.

Yadav, however, said that even as infections were noticed, wildlife officials along with Namibian cheetah experts were working to resolve the issue.

The minister's statement, though, was different from what the Centre and National Tiger Conservation Authority of India (NTCA) had stated earlier.