Cheetahs at Kuno may return to enclosures for examination, officials

All radio-collared free-ranging cheetahs at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh may be brought back to their enclosures for close examination and drones could potentially be used to monitor their movement in the wild, officials have said.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had on Sunday said media reports attributing the deaths of the big cats to factors such as radio collars were based on "speculation and hearsay, without scientific evidence".

However, some experts playing a key role in the cheetah reintroduction project acknowledged that a male cheetah from South Africa did die due to an infection from radio collar use.