Two firefighters killed after factory wall collapses during Greater Noida blaze

Two fire service personnel were killed and three others injured after a factory wall and an iron beam collapsed during a firefighting operation at an electronics manufacturing unit in Greater Noida late on Monday night, officials said.

The incident took place at ILGIM Company, located in the Ecotech-3 police station area, where a major fire broke out at a facility engaged in the manufacture of electronic chips.

Police and fire department teams rushed to the site after receiving information about the blaze and launched an extensive operation to bring the fire under control. While firefighters eventually succeeded in containing the flames after several hours, part of the factory structure gave way during the operation.

A side wall and an iron beam collapsed, trapping members of the fire service team beneath the debris. Five personnel sustained serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.