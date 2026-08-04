Two firefighters killed after factory wall collapses during Greater Noida blaze
Three other fire service personnel injured as structural collapse interrupts operation at electronics manufacturing unit
Two fire service personnel were killed and three others injured after a factory wall and an iron beam collapsed during a firefighting operation at an electronics manufacturing unit in Greater Noida late on Monday night, officials said.
The incident took place at ILGIM Company, located in the Ecotech-3 police station area, where a major fire broke out at a facility engaged in the manufacture of electronic chips.
Police and fire department teams rushed to the site after receiving information about the blaze and launched an extensive operation to bring the fire under control. While firefighters eventually succeeded in containing the flames after several hours, part of the factory structure gave way during the operation.
A side wall and an iron beam collapsed, trapping members of the fire service team beneath the debris. Five personnel sustained serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.
Officials said Fireman Rohit Yadav and chief constable driver Teerathpal Singh later succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.
The three other injured personnel — chief constable Driver Rajpal Singh, Fireman Manish Kumar and Fireman Amit Kumar — are reported to be out of danger and continue to receive medical care.
Senior police officers and teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) remained at the site on Tuesday to assist with rescue efforts and assess the structural stability of the factory building.
Authorities have cordoned off the area while investigators work to determine the cause of the fire and the circumstances that led to the collapse during the firefighting operation.
Police said legal proceedings have been initiated, and a detailed investigation is underway.
With IANS inputs