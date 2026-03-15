Two held for attempt to bribe Odisha Congress MLAs in Bengaluru resort
D.K. Shivakumar alleges BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’; complaint says legislators were offered crores to cross-vote in Rajya Sabha polls
Two persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly attempting to bribe Congress MLAs from Odisha who are staying at a resort near Bengaluru ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in the state, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said.
Shivakumar alleged that the BJP was attempting to influence the legislators through what the Congress describes as “Operation Lotus”, claiming that each MLA was offered Rs 5 crore to cross-vote in the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled in Odisha on Monday.
According to him, the suspects were apprehended at the private resort where eight Odisha Congress MLAs and some party office-bearers have been staying since 12 March amid concerns of possible attempts to influence them ahead of the vote.
“Four people have come. One local person named Suresh helped them; they contacted him online. In the morning they picked up our MLA. Our MLA told us that they offered Rs 5 crore for each vote. He said he is not for horse-trading,” Shivakumar told reporters.
He added that evidence related to the alleged attempt, including cheques, would be seized and handed over to police as part of the investigation.
“The cheque and everything should be seized. A complaint will be filed at the police station. After that, whatever legal action is required will be taken,” he said.
Congress alleges ‘Operation Lotus’
Shivakumar claimed that those apprehended had admitted they came to the resort with the intention of influencing legislators.
“They have admitted it and the process is on to trace others. This is the great Operation Lotus carried out by BJP friends in Karnataka,” he said.
“Operation Lotus” is a term used by the Congress to describe alleged attempts by the BJP to bring down rival governments or influence legislative outcomes by persuading or inducing legislators from other parties to switch sides or cross-vote.A Congress source alleged that one of the persons involved in the attempt to influence MLAs was a defeated Lok Sabha candidate. Photographs and images of blank cheques were also shared by party sources.
“They tried to negotiate with the Congress MLA by offering a blank cheque. Both have been caught and handed over to the Bidadi police,” a source said.
Complaint filed with police
In a complaint to the Station House Officer of Bidadi Police Station, Ashok Kumar Das, Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Odisha, alleged that four individuals approached some MLAs and offered large sums of money to influence their votes.
“For the safety and security of our legislators, eight of our MLAs have come to Bengaluru and have been staying here since March 12,” Das said in the complaint.
He said the legislators were moved to Bengaluru due to apprehensions of attempts to influence them after the BJP fielded an additional candidate in the Rajya Sabha election.
According to the complaint, four individuals approached some MLAs at the resort and allegedly offered them crores of rupees to cross-vote in favour of a candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls.
“When our MLAs rejected their offer, the individuals threatened to kill us if we returned to Odisha and also used abusive and filthy language,” the complaint alleged.
Das identified the persons involved as Birendra Prasad, Suresh, Ajit Kumar Sahu and Simachal Mohakud, and requested police to take appropriate legal action.
MLAs to return for voting
Congress sources said the legislators camping in Bengaluru were expected to return to Bhubaneswar on Sunday night to participate in the Rajya Sabha voting scheduled for Monday.
The Rajya Sabha election in Odisha has drawn attention after the Bharatiya Janata Party fielded an additional candidate.
The Congress and the Biju Janata Dal have also fielded candidates for the seat.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines