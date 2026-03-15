Two held for attempt to bribe Odisha Congress MLAs in Bengaluru resort

Two persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly attempting to bribe Congress MLAs from Odisha who are staying at a resort near Bengaluru ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in the state, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar alleged that the BJP was attempting to influence the legislators through what the Congress describes as “Operation Lotus”, claiming that each MLA was offered Rs 5 crore to cross-vote in the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled in Odisha on Monday.

According to him, the suspects were apprehended at the private resort where eight Odisha Congress MLAs and some party office-bearers have been staying since 12 March amid concerns of possible attempts to influence them ahead of the vote.

“Four people have come. One local person named Suresh helped them; they contacted him online. In the morning they picked up our MLA. Our MLA told us that they offered Rs 5 crore for each vote. He said he is not for horse-trading,” Shivakumar told reporters.

He added that evidence related to the alleged attempt, including cheques, would be seized and handed over to police as part of the investigation.

“The cheque and everything should be seized. A complaint will be filed at the police station. After that, whatever legal action is required will be taken,” he said.

Congress alleges ‘Operation Lotus’

Shivakumar claimed that those apprehended had admitted they came to the resort with the intention of influencing legislators.