Two more cheetah cubs die at Kuno Park in MP

Two more India-born cheetah cubs have died at the Kuno National Park, a forest official said on Thursday.



It took the number of cheetah cubs who died at the KNP in the last three days to three. A cub had died there on May 23.



The two cubs also died on the same day, on the afternoon of May 23, but their deaths were reported only on Thursday.



The official did not disclose the reason behind not informing about the deaths of these two cubs on the same day.