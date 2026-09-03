Two scribes allege Delhi Police assault after queries to CM Rekha Gupta

Two women journalists working with digital news platform 4PM have alleged that they were detained and assaulted by Delhi Police personnel on Thursday, 3 September while trying to question chief minister Rekha Gupta, with one of them alleging that the assault became more severe after police heard her surname was 'Khan'.

Journalists Shaheen Khan and Nafisa said they were detained while covering the Delhi government and were subsequently taken to a police station. Shaheen alleged that she was grabbed, dragged and beaten after she tried to question Gupta. She further alleged that police personnel asked her name and that the assault intensified after they heard her surname, Khan.

The two journalists told PTI they were on their way to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for medical examinations and to obtain their medico-legal certificates (MLCs). There was no immediate response from Delhi Police to the allegations.

In a post on X, 4PM described the incident as serious and said Shaheen had been attempting to question Gupta when police personnel allegedly detained and assaulted her. The organisation also raised questions over whether the action could be linked to its recent reporting and questioning of the Delhi government and the chief minister.