UAE honours Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, crew for bravery during mid-air attack

Indian captain Smit Machchhar and fellow flydubai crew members received the First Class Order of Zayed II for protecting passengers during a mid-air attack

Machchhar was seriously injured when his co-pilot attacked him aboard a Dubai–Tel Aviv flight on 30 September

Passengers and crew subdued the attacker, allowing two other pilots travelling on board to land the aircraft in Saudi Arabia

Indian captain Smit Machchhar and fellow flydubai crew members have been awarded the UAE’s First Class Order of Zayed II for their courage in protecting passengers during an attempted mid-air attack on a Dubai–Tel Aviv flight.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the honour, with the medals presented at a presidential reception by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Dubai Media Office said Sheikh Hamdan praised the crew’s actions and their sense of responsibility towards those on board.

The attack occurred on 30 September aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, which was carrying more than 170 people from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Machchhar suffered serious injuries after his co-pilot attacked him with a crash axe, an emergency tool kept in the cockpit. The aircraft subsequently plunged nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds.

Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to release the cockpit door, enabling passengers and crew to enter and overpower the attacker. Two other flydubai pilots travelling on the aircraft then took control and landed it safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.