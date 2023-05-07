UCC, NRC have potential to divide society, Karnataka people will reject BJP proposals: Chidambaram

"Since I am not a resident of Karnataka, I am unable to make a micro-analysis and predict the number of seats that the Congress is likely to win. My senior colleagues in the KPCC (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) are confident that the Congress will get a clear majority of the seats," he said when asked about the number of seats the Congress is expected to win.



Asked about Prime Minister Modi raising the issue of abuses hurled at him, Chidambaram said, "What is 'abuse' is a matter of perception. Robust political language in an election is not abuse."



"Besides, shall we play tit-for-tat and count the abuses hurled by BJP leaders against Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Dr Manmohan Singh and Mr Rahul Gandhi? This is a pointless exercise," he said.



On reports of former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakaumar attempting to outdo each other for the post of CM, Chidambaram said both are senior and responsible leaders of the Congress.



"The media is encouraged by the powers-that-be to sow dissensions in the Congress. I am afraid both the BJP and a section of the media will be disappointed!" he added.



On the message that will be sent out through the Karnataka polls, Chidambaram said, "We believe that a positive result for the Congress in the Karnataka election will herald the arrest of the slide of the nation into majoritarianism, bigotry, illiberalism, crony capitalism and indifferent economic growth."



"There is a clear and present danger. Sooner the nation wakes up to the danger, the better it will be for the country and the future of the people," the senior Congress leader said.



The elections for the 224-member Karnataka assembly will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes would take place on May 13.