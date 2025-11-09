UDF to oppose Kerala government’s Nava Kerala Survey over use of CPI(M) cadre

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V.D. Satheesan, on Sunday reiterated that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would strongly resist the state government’s proposed Nava Kerala Survey if it is executed through the involvement of CPI(M) cadre. His remarks come amid growing political tension over the nature and timing of the survey, which is scheduled to begin shortly across the state.

Speaking to reporters in Kochi, Satheesan said a recent CPI(M) state committee communication — which explicitly encouraged the inclusion of Left Democratic Front (LDF) sympathisers who are willing to work as volunteers — indicates that the government intends to conduct a politically oriented survey under the guise of a public-feedback exercise. According to him, the letter exposes the inherent bias in the project and confirms the Opposition’s long-standing suspicion that the LDF is preparing for the upcoming elections using state machinery.

“This is nothing but squad work for the LDF and the CPI(M). It is being carried out at the expense of the government treasury, and we cannot accept that. We will oppose the survey in every democratic manner possible,” Satheesan said.