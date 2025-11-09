UDF to oppose Kerala government’s Nava Kerala Survey over use of CPI(M) cadre
Opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged the initiative was a politically driven exercise ahead of elections, carried out using public funds
Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V.D. Satheesan, on Sunday reiterated that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would strongly resist the state government’s proposed Nava Kerala Survey if it is executed through the involvement of CPI(M) cadre. His remarks come amid growing political tension over the nature and timing of the survey, which is scheduled to begin shortly across the state.
Speaking to reporters in Kochi, Satheesan said a recent CPI(M) state committee communication — which explicitly encouraged the inclusion of Left Democratic Front (LDF) sympathisers who are willing to work as volunteers — indicates that the government intends to conduct a politically oriented survey under the guise of a public-feedback exercise. According to him, the letter exposes the inherent bias in the project and confirms the Opposition’s long-standing suspicion that the LDF is preparing for the upcoming elections using state machinery.
“This is nothing but squad work for the LDF and the CPI(M). It is being carried out at the expense of the government treasury, and we cannot accept that. We will oppose the survey in every democratic manner possible,” Satheesan said.
He argued that the LDF is free to conduct any political survey through its party channels, but doing so while utilising taxpayer money, government infrastructure and official sanction is “unconstitutional, unethical and unacceptable.”
Satheesan also criticised the government’s financial management, claiming that Kerala is already burdened with an unprecedented level of debt. “The treasury is empty. The state is struggling to meet even essential payments. In such a situation, what is the justification for conducting a massive survey just before the polls?” he asked.
The state government has defended the Nava Kerala Survey as a comprehensive attempt to gather ground-level opinions on development and welfare schemes implemented over the last decade. As part of the plan, volunteers would visit households across panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations to collect feedback on services, quality of life and gaps in governance.
The UDF, however, maintains that the survey’s timing, volunteer structure and political links raise serious questions about its neutrality, transparency and real purpose.
With PTI Inputs
