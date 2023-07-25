Udipi college case: Legal action for spreading false info, warns K’taka Police

The Karnataka Police have warned of legal action for giving and circulating false information in connection with the case of recording Hindu girls in a Udupi college restroom.

Three Muslim female students were accused of allegedly recording the videos of Hindu girls in a college restroom.

Hakay Akshay Machchindra, Udupi Superintendent of Police (SP), speaking to the media on Tuesday, requested the people not to believe fake news in this connection.

"Rumours should not be spread to create confusion among people. If any documents or evidence are available, hand it over to the police and cooperate with the police department," he appealed.