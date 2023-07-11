UGC approaches SC against appointment of Kerala CM’s secretary’s wife

The University Grants Commission on Tuesday, July 11, filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding cancellation of the order of the Kerala High Court which upheld the appointment of Priya Varghese -- the wife of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's secretary K.K. Ragesh -- as an Associate Professor in Kannur University.

It was on June 22 this year that a division bench of the Kerala High Court overturned a single bench judgment that asked to re-scrutinize her appointment after the second ranked candidate raised objections against her appointment, which according to the petitioner was in violation of the UGC guidelines.

In its petition filed before the apex court, the UGC pointed out that her appointment does not meet the rules and regulations prescribed by the UGC 2018 Act.