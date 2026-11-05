UGC rules row: Centre mulls review panel, months after Supreme Court stay

Centre considers committee to revisit UGC's controversial 2026 equity regulations.

Supreme Court flags ambiguity, possible misuse and gaps in safeguards.

BJP faces competing demands from general-category and reserved-category groups.

The Narendra Modi government is considering setting up a committee to review the controversial University Grants Commission (UGC) equity regulations, nearly 10 months after the Supreme Court stayed their implementation following a legal challenge over alleged discrimination against general-category students.

Solicitor-general Tushar Mehta informed a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Thursday, 5 November, that the government was contemplating constituting a committee to examine the concerns surrounding the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026.

The submission came after the bench suggested that the Centre revisit the provisions and ensure that the interests of every student were protected. The court granted the government four weeks before taking up the matter again.

The proposed committee could provide the Centre an opportunity to revisit the contentious provisions and work towards a revised framework without abandoning the stated objective of preventing caste discrimination in higher educational institutions.

The latest development is significant because the Centre had already informed the Supreme Court in August that it was reconsidering the regulations. The proposal to constitute a committee now suggests that the government is moving towards a more structured review, although its composition, mandate and terms of reference are yet to be announced.