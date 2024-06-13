UGC proposes twice-a-year admissions from 2024–25 academic session

What are the benefits?

"If Indian universities can offer admission twice a year, it will benefit many students such as those who missed admission to a university in the July–August session due to a delay in the announcement of board results, health issues or personal reasons," said Kumar.

"Biannual university admissions will help students maintain motivation since they do not have to wait one full year to be admitted if they miss admission in the current cycle. With biannual admissions in place, industries can also do their campus recruitment twice a year, improving employment opportunities for the graduates," he added.

The UGC chief explained that twice-yearly admissions will also enable the higher education institutes (HEIs) to plan their resource distribution — such as faculty, labs, classrooms and support services — more efficiently.

"Universities worldwide already follow a biannual admission system. If Indian HEIs adopt the biannual admission cycle, our HEIs can enhance their international collaborations and student exchanges. As a result, our global competitiveness will improve, and we will align with the global educational standards," Kumar said.

"If HEIs adopt biannual admissions, they need to work on administrative intricacies, good planning for increased use of available resources and providing seamless support systems for the smooth transition of students admitted at dissimilar times of the year," he added.