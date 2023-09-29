Ujjain rape case: victim's family learned of her whereabouts only via viral video

The 12-year-old girl who was sexually brutalised in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain and is being treated at a government hospital in Indore, left her home in the state's Satna district for a school exam on 24 September, the police have said.

The family had also lodged a missing complaint at a police station in Satna, Ujjain SP Sachin Sharma told the media on Thursday, 29 September.

But her frantic family members received no word of her whereabouts until a video showing her in a bleeding and semi-naked state, pleading in vain for help on the streets of Ujjain, surfaced on social media two days later.

By the time, the Ujjain police had also learnt that the victim is from Satna district, though earlier they had assumed that she was possibly from Allahabad (Prayagraj) in Uttar Pradesh.