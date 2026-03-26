UK court rejects plea to reopen Nirav Modi's extradition case, cites India’s 'quality of assurances'

The UK High Court has refused to reopen fugitive businessman Nirav Modi’s case against extradition to India, clearly stating that the assurances given by the Government of India were sufficient to address concerns raised in the matter.

A Bench of Lord Justice Stuart Smith and Justice Jay said that while a separate ruling in the case of Sanjay Bhandari had raised concerns about the treatment of detainees in India, it would not reopen Modi’s case because of the assurances provided by India.

Court’s key finding

The court said in its judgment: “Were it not for the statements made and assurances given by the GoI… we would be minded to reopen this appeal.”

This makes it clear that the only reason the case was not reopened was the strength and credibility of India’s assurances, the Bench said.

It added that these assurances were “specific and not general and vague” and were given by authorities competent to bind the Indian government and concerned agencies.

No risk of torture, court says

The court rejected Modi’s argument that he could face torture or ill-treatment if extradited.

It said there was no “real risk” of such treatment, including during transport from prison to court in Mumbai.

The judges also noted that India’s assurances carry diplomatic weight, and any violation would damage trust between India and the United Kingdom.

Arthur Road jail plan accepted

The Indian government had submitted a detailed plan stating that Modi would be lodged in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, along with details of security, medical care and legal access.

The court said it had carefully considered these assurances and found them adequate.