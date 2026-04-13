Umar Khalid moves SC seeking review of bail denial in Delhi riots case

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court seeking reconsideration of its 5 January order denying him bail in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

The matter is listed for hearing on Wednesday.

The earlier order was passed by a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N. V. Anjaria, which had denied bail to Khalid and co-accused Sharjeel Imam.

Court’s earlier observations

The bench had observed that the prosecution material disclosed a prima facie case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

It said the material indicated “a central and formative role” and involvement “in the level of planning, mobilisation and strategic direction extending beyond episodic and localised acts”.

The court had also imposed a restriction that Khalid and Imam could renew their bail pleas only after the examination of protected witnesses or after one year from 5 January.