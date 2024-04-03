Umar Khalid seeks bail based on time spent in jail, lack of prima facie case

Arguing for bail in a trial court once again, former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid said he should be granted bail based on time spent in jail (over three years), lack of a prima facie case, and on parity with other accused facing far graver allegations who are out on bail in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

Khalid’s lawyers have completed their arguments and the matter has been put up for the prosecution’s lawyers, and then the rejoinder by Khalid's lawyers on 9 April.

Appearing for Khalid in Delhi’s Karkardooma court of justice Samir Bajpai, senior advocate Trideep Pais said Khalid's case has parity in part with the cases of Devangana Kalita, Natasha, Asif Iqbal Tanha, and Ishrat, all of whom are out on bail. As a result, the case meets the parity test, argued Pais, pointing out that there was prima facie no case made out under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

He began his arguments with the meeting on 23 January 2020, which the prosecution has claimed was a secret meeting, but the police obtained the photographs for the meeting by getting a witness to download them from Facebook, where they had been put up. In these photographs, Khalid can be seen with several people, so “how do only a few people become accused?” Pais asked.