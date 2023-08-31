Unable to raise funds, Dunzo again delays salary payments to October

Homegrown quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo, has yet again delayed salaries to the first week of October after being unable to raise funds, according to a report.

The startup had previously committed to make payments on September 4, from the earlier July 20.

"We sincerely apologise for this delay. Ensuring that you receive your due compensation as early as possible is our top priority. Please be assured that we are doing everything to make this happen, and we are confident that there will be no further delays after this," read the email, the Moneycontrol reported.