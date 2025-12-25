Uneasy calm returns to Assam’s West Karbi Anglong as security forces maintain tight vigil
Heavy deployment of police, central forces and the Army continues in violence-hit areas as authorities keep prohibitory orders and mobile internet suspension in place
An uneasy calm prevailed on Thursday in violence-affected areas of Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district, with no fresh incidents reported even as a massive security deployment remained on the ground, officials said.
Tensions had flared between Karbi and Bihari communities over allegations of encroachment on Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands in the district’s tribal belts. The dispute escalated earlier this week, triggering large-scale violence, arson and fatalities.
“The situation is calm now and there are no reports of fresh violence. Security forces are patrolling all sensitive areas and maintaining a strict vigil,” a senior official told PTI. Personnel from the Assam Police, Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Indian Army have been deployed in strength to monitor the situation.
Authorities confirmed that the funerals of the two deceased were conducted peacefully on Wednesday night in accordance with their respective customs. Specially abled youth Suresh Dey was found dead in his house-cum-shop that had been set on fire by a mob, while Athik Timung, a member of the indigenous Karbi community, was killed during police firing.
The worst-affected Kheroni area, which is home to Karbi, Bihari, Bengali and Nepali communities, bore the brunt of the violence. On Tuesday, clashes there left two people dead and more than 70 injured, including over 60 police personnel.
Despite signs of normalcy returning, the district administration said prohibitory orders and the suspension of mobile data services would continue for now. “We are reviewing the ground situation continuously. People are slowly stepping out and attempting to resume normal life, but restrictions will remain until we are fully confident,” an official said.
The unrest followed a 15-day hunger strike by Karbi agitators demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers—mostly Hindi-speaking people—from VGR and PGR lands in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts. Violence broke out after police removed three protesters from the site in the early hours of Monday, a move the administration said was necessary to shift them for medical treatment.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the demand for immediate eviction cannot be acted upon due to a stay order by the Gauhati High Court. Meanwhile, Army columns have carried out flag marches across affected localities to deter further violence and reassure residents.
With PTI inputs