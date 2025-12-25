Uneasy calm returns to Assam’s West Karbi Anglong as security forces maintain tight vigil

An uneasy calm prevailed on Thursday in violence-affected areas of Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district, with no fresh incidents reported even as a massive security deployment remained on the ground, officials said.

Tensions had flared between Karbi and Bihari communities over allegations of encroachment on Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands in the district’s tribal belts. The dispute escalated earlier this week, triggering large-scale violence, arson and fatalities.

“The situation is calm now and there are no reports of fresh violence. Security forces are patrolling all sensitive areas and maintaining a strict vigil,” a senior official told PTI. Personnel from the Assam Police, Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Indian Army have been deployed in strength to monitor the situation.

Authorities confirmed that the funerals of the two deceased were conducted peacefully on Wednesday night in accordance with their respective customs. Specially abled youth Suresh Dey was found dead in his house-cum-shop that had been set on fire by a mob, while Athik Timung, a member of the indigenous Karbi community, was killed during police firing.