Unite and overthrow dictatorial govt to save democracy: Kharge to Congress leaders

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday stressed on unity and organisational discipline, and asked party leaders to set aside personal differences and take on adversaries with full might in the upcoming state and Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the extended CWC meeting on the second day of deliberations, he said the party's goal must be to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and work diligently to form an alternative government in the country.

In a scathing attack on the Modi government, Kharge accused it of playing politics and distracting and diverting people from basic issues by bringing new ones.

He said party leaders should stay away from such distractions and remain focussed on real issues.

"Recently, during the Mumbai meeting of the INDIA alliance, the Modi government formed a committee on 'One Nation, One Election'. In contravention of all conventions, it also included a former President to fulfil its agenda," Kharge said.