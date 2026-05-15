Unnao rape case: SC quashes suspension of Sengar’s life sentence

The Supreme Court on Friday set aside a Delhi High Court order suspending the life sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case and directed the high court to hear the matter afresh.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justice Joymalya Bagchi asked the Delhi High Court to make efforts to decide Sengar’s main appeal against his conviction and life imprisonment within two months.

The apex court further observed that if the appeal could not be decided within that period, the high court should pass an order on Sengar’s plea seeking suspension of his sentence before the commencement of its summer vacation.

The bench clarified that it had not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case and said the high court was free to reconsider the matter independently.

The Supreme Court also asked the high court to freshly examine legal questions raised in the case, including whether an elected MLA could be treated as a “public servant” for prosecution under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The top court had earlier stayed the Delhi High Court’s order granting relief to Sengar following widespread public criticism and protests.