Unnao survivor alleges threat from her own family

In a bizarre turn of events, the 2017 Unnao sexual assault survivor in Uttar Pradesh has filed a complaint against her relatives, accusing them of grabbing the money she had received from the government and NGOs and throwing her out of her house.

It may be recalled that the then BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted in the case in 2019.

ASP Shashi Shekhar Singh said based on the complaint of the woman, an FIR has been filed at Makhi police station against her uncle, mother, sister and one other person under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. "Investigation into the matter has been initiated," the ASP said.

In her complaint, the woman, who is now married, alleged that she was facing threats from her family. "When I asked for money for my expenses, given to me by the government on court orders and by NGOs, my uncle said that Rs 7 crore had been spent on the case and the money received is not enough," she alleged.