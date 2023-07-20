Unprecedented security cover for Trinamool Congress’s ‘Martyrs Day’ programme

An unprecedented security cover will be in place in central Kolkata on Friday for the Trinamool Congress’s annual ‘Martyrs Day’ programme.

A record number of 5,000 police personnel will be also be deputed in and around the programme venue.

City police sources said that as many as eight senior officers win the rank of Joint Commissioner and 31 Deputy Commissioners will man the security and other related administrative managements.

They will be assisted by 80 Assistant Commissioner-ranked officers.

Eighteen ambulances, four disaster management and eight quick response teams will also be on standby.