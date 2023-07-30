Unusual rains in NCR lead to rise in Hepatitis A, E and eye flu

Eye flu

Conjunctivitis is also known as pink eye. In this disease, there is an infection in the membrane of the eye which keeps the eye covered. It is also called eye flu. This disease is caused by coming in contact with dust particles, infection, bacteria etc. After the infection, the white part of the eyes becomes completely red and there is a lot of burning and discomfort in the eyes. Itching, redness, discharge of liquid sticky substance from the eyes, are some of the initial symptoms.

If the infection is severe, then there could be swelling and pain in the eyes besides mild fever. Dr Amit said that the only way to avoid this is that you keep washing your hands with soap and water every now and then. If there is a crust on the eyes after waking up in the morning and pain, then use a hot compress. Both cold and hot compress can be taken several times a day.

Eye drops can be used so that the lower eyes remain clean and dirt is removed from it. One should take eye drops only on the advice of a doctor, because many eye drops contain steroids which can harm the eyes. Never rub the eyes, even if there is a lot of irritation.