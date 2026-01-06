UP SIR draft roll: Congress leader, family among 2.89 crore deleted voters

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday released Uttar Pradesh’s draft electoral roll, putting the total electorate at 12.55 crore. But the exercise immediately ran into controversy after Congress leader Gurdeep Singh Sappal disclosed that his own and his family’s names had been deleted under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) simply because they had shifted residence — a case the Opposition says lays bare a fundamental flaw in the revision process.

Sappal, a member of the Congress Working Committee, said his and his family’s names were removed after he moved from Sahibabad to Noida. Sharing his experience on X, he wrote that officials informed him there was no provision under SIR to retain voters who have shifted address.

“This means that if a voter changes residence, their name is simply removed. There are crores of genuine voters like me,” Sappal said. While he noted that he could submit Form-6 to re-enrol his family, he questioned how many ordinary voters would realistically be able to navigate the process within the stipulated timelines. “This is the reality of SIR,” he wrote.

Sappal’s intervention came as official data revealed the sheer scale of deletions in Uttar Pradesh: 2.89 crore names, or nearly 18.7 per cent of the electorate — the highest number recorded in any state. According to the ECI, 46.23 lakh voters (2.99 per cent) were marked deceased, while 2.17 crore (14.06 per cent) were removed on the ground that electors had shifted residence. Others were deleted after being categorised as absent, untraceable, or enrolled at multiple locations.