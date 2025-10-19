UP: Massive blaze at firecracker market in Fatehpur guts 65 shops

A massive blaze ripped through a temporary firecracker market on the MG College ground in Fatehpur on Sunday, gutting more than 65 shops and destroying dozens of two-wheelers, officials said.

Firecrackers worth several crores of rupees were reduced to ashes, as several people sustained minor burn injuries in the fire, they said.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire broke out around 12.30 pm at one of the cracker stalls, allegedly sparked by a short-circuit. The blaze rapidly spread to the adjoining stalls, all stocked with fireworks, triggering a series of loud explosions.

Panic gripped the market as traders and customers scrambled to get to safety, while a thick cloud of smoke enveloped the sky above.

Fatehpur SP Anoop Kumar Singh said no casualties have been reported so far.

"Our first priority is to bring the fire completely under control. The cause of the blaze is being investigated, and strict action will be taken against those found negligent," the SP said.