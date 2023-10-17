UP plans law for insurance of lift passengers

In a first, the Uttar Pradesh government is working on a law for insurance of passengers to make vertical transportation systems like lifts safer for users.

This will include mandatory annual maintenance of elevators, their registration and penal action against agencies concerned in the event of any negligence in upkeep of lifts.

The state government is finally ready with the draft of the UP Lifts and Escalators Act, 2023, amid an increasing number of lift accidents in the state.

Once the Cabinet approves it, the Bill may be tabled in the Winter Session of the state legislature, said officials.

Additional Chief Secretary, Energy, Mahesh Kumar Gupta said, “Currently, inter-departmental consultations with stakeholders are on to discuss the draft. We are trying to ensure that the much-awaited Lifts Act becomes a reality in the next session of Vidhan Sabha.”

“We will also put the final draft of the Act in public domain to get comments and suggestions from people,” he added.