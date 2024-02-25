UP STF makes first arrest in police recruitment paper leak case

The Uttar Pradesh STF (special task force), which is probing the state's police recruitment paper leak case, made its first arrest in this connection today.

According to reports, an official team arrested Neeraj Yadav, who had sent the answers to aspirants on WhatsApp. Yadav is a resident of Ballia. Officials said Yadav was sent the answers from another accused in Mathura. STF officials said they had started zeroing in on the second accused too.

It may be recalled that on Saturday, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered the cancellation of the police recruitment examination "to maintain the sanctity of the screening exercise", and directed the STF to probe threadbare all allegations of paper leaks.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday protested against the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over question paper leaks of various recruitment exams and the extra-judicial bulldozer actions against "innocent" people.