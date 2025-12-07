UP teacher on SIR duty dies, raising fresh concerns over pressure on booth officers

A 58-year-old biology teacher deployed as a booth level officer (BLO) for voter list verification died at his home in Nehru Nagar, Modinagar, officials said on Saturday, renewing concerns about the intense workload faced by staff involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive.

The deceased, Lal Mohan Singh, was a teacher at Modi Science and Commerce Inter College and had been assigned SIR duty in the Sahibabad Assembly constituency. District officials said he died of a suspected brain haemorrhage on Friday night.

Satish Chand Agarwal, the college’s principal, told reporters that Singh had been unwell and working under considerable strain due to the door-to-door verification task. “The administration had warned that the work must be completed at any cost. He was working under stress,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Modinagar, Amit Saxena confirmed the death and said the sub-divisional magistrate was examining the administrative aspects. “The SDM, Modinagar informed me that Lal Mohan Singh died of a brain haemorrhage. The SDM is looking into the matter,” Saxena said.

Rising fatalities linked to voter list revision

The electoral roll update exercise, which began in early November across Uttar Pradesh, has come under scrutiny after several deaths and suicides among BLOs were reported in recent weeks. Staff and unions have alleged excessive workloads, long hours and constant pressure to meet targets.

According to complaints submitted to authorities, at least 15 BLOs have died within a span of 19 days in six states — Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan. The fatalities include suspected suicides, heart attacks, strokes and accidents while on duty.