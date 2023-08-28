Uproar in Haryana Assembly after Congress seeks minister Sandeep Singh's resignation

Haryana Assembly proceedings were adjourned for 30 minutes on Monday amid uproar after the main opposition Congress sought Minister Sandeep Singh's resignation in connection with a sexual harassment case and also a discussion on the Nuh violence.

As the Zero Hour began, Congress members led by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda were up on their feet demanding Singh's resignation following a charge sheet against him by the Chandigarh Police.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar rejected the opposition's demand seeking Singh's resignation.

While the ruling BJP benches, including Singh, thumped the benches following the chief minister's statement, Congress members rushed to the Well of the House. The Speaker told them that Singh's matter was sub-judice and "no sub-judice matter can be discussed here".

Singh was present in the House.