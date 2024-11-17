US returns stolen antiques worth $10 million to India

A sandstone sculpture looted from Madhya Pradesh in the 1980s and another in green-grey schist from Rajasthan in the 1960s are among the over 1,400 antiquities collectively worth about $10 million that the US has returned to India. Nearly 600 more similarly stolen items are scheduled to be repatriated in the coming months.

According to a statement from Manhattan district attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr, the pieces were returned at a ceremony with Manish Kulhary from the consulate-general of India in New York and Alexandra deArmas, a group supervisor from Homeland Security Investigation of the New York Cultural Property, Art, and Antiquities Group. “At least 1,440 antiquities collectively valued at $10 million were returned to India at the event,” Bragg said in a statement.

The sandstone sculpture depicting an apsara (celestial dancer) was looted from a temple in Madhya Pradesh in the early 1980s. The thieves had broken the sculpture into two halves to facilitate smuggling and illicit sale and by February 1992, the two halves were illegally imported from London into New York, professionally reassembled, and donated to the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met), where it remained on display until it was seized by the Antiquities Traffic Unit (ATU) in 2023.

The second sculpture, Tanesar mother goddess, carved from green-gray schist, was looted from the village of Tanesara-Mahadeva in Rajasthan. First documented in the late 1950s by an Indian archaeologist along with 11 other sculptures of mother goddesses, the Tanesar mother goddess and her fellow deities were stolen one evening in the early 1960s, the statement said on 13 November.