US senators renew queries over dropped Adani case, cite Trump links

Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal have renewed questions over the US decision to drop the case against Gautam Adani

They seek details of Adani’s reported $10 billion US investment offer and alleged involvement of Trump-linked lawyers

A federal judge had flagged irregularities in the “highly unusual” move to abandon the prosecution

Two Democratic US senators have renewed demands for answers from the Trump administration over the decision to abandon a criminal case against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, citing fresh reports about a proposed $10 billion investment in the US and alleged involvement of people close to President Donald Trump, as per a Guardian report.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal have written to US attorney-general Todd Blanche for the second time this year, seeking details of the justice department’s handling of the case and whether individuals connected to Trump played any role in the decision to drop the prosecution.

The senators had first approached Blanche in June but say they received no response. Their latest letter follows reports that Adani, through a new legal team led by Trump-connected lawyer Robert Giuffra Jr, offered to invest $10 billion in the US as he sought to resolve the case.

A federal judge in New York agreed in August to prosecutors’ request to dismiss the case but expressed concerns about “irregularities” surrounding what the court described as a “highly unusual” decision.

Adani was indicted in 2024 on charges of allegedly participating in a bribery and fraud scheme involving payments to Indian officials to secure contracts for one of his companies. Adani has denied the allegations.

US prosecutors moved to abandon the case in May, shortly after Adani changed his legal team. The investment proposal subsequently became a focus of scrutiny over whether the offer had any bearing on the justice department’s decision.