US senators renew queries over dropped Adani case, cite Trump links
Warren and Blumenthal seek details from US attorney-general on alleged $10bn investment offer and involvement of Trump associates
Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal have renewed questions over the US decision to drop the case against Gautam Adani
They seek details of Adani’s reported $10 billion US investment offer and alleged involvement of Trump-linked lawyers
A federal judge had flagged irregularities in the “highly unusual” move to abandon the prosecution
Two Democratic US senators have renewed demands for answers from the Trump administration over the decision to abandon a criminal case against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, citing fresh reports about a proposed $10 billion investment in the US and alleged involvement of people close to President Donald Trump, as per a Guardian report.
Senators Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal have written to US attorney-general Todd Blanche for the second time this year, seeking details of the justice department’s handling of the case and whether individuals connected to Trump played any role in the decision to drop the prosecution.
The senators had first approached Blanche in June but say they received no response. Their latest letter follows reports that Adani, through a new legal team led by Trump-connected lawyer Robert Giuffra Jr, offered to invest $10 billion in the US as he sought to resolve the case.
A federal judge in New York agreed in August to prosecutors’ request to dismiss the case but expressed concerns about “irregularities” surrounding what the court described as a “highly unusual” decision.
Adani was indicted in 2024 on charges of allegedly participating in a bribery and fraud scheme involving payments to Indian officials to secure contracts for one of his companies. Adani has denied the allegations.
US prosecutors moved to abandon the case in May, shortly after Adani changed his legal team. The investment proposal subsequently became a focus of scrutiny over whether the offer had any bearing on the justice department’s decision.
According to the Guardian report, Adani acknowledged offering the $10 billion investment as part of efforts to resolve the criminal case. The judge overseeing the proceedings, however, determined that the proposed investment played no role in the justice department’s decision to seek dismissal.
Warren and Blumenthal have nevertheless said the latest disclosures raise further questions about the handling of the prosecution. 'These fresh details continue to raise concerns about the judgment of the DoJ, and the extent to which the DoJ is willing and able to prosecute white-collar criminals under President Trump,' they wrote.
The senators have sought details of the alleged investment proposal, including when and where it was made, its terms and the names of justice department employees present when it was discussed.
The Guardian also reported that fresh scrutiny has centred on Boris Epshteyn, a member of Trump’s personal legal team and an informal adviser, following allegations that he assisted Adani. The senators have asked whether justice department officials knew of Epshteyn’s alleged involvement and whether he had any contact with department officials concerning the case.
Epshteyn’s spokesperson has denied that he was involved in Adani’s legal arguments, advocacy or efforts. The spokesperson also said Epshteyn was never hired by Adani or the Adani Group and did not maintain a relationship with the businessman.
The senators have separately sought information on whether Donald Trump Jr, the president’s son, or anyone acting on his behalf had contact with justice department officials regarding Adani.
Trump Jr met Adani in November 2025, according to a Bloomberg report. A spokesperson for Trump Jr has previously said the meeting had “zero to do with DoJ’s actions in this case”.
The lawmakers said they were particularly concerned about the reported involvement of two lawyers associated with Trump. 'We are also concerned about the involvement of two of President Trump’s personal lawyers in this case, and the extent to which they reveal potential political influence and special treatment for well-connected insiders at the DoJ,' they wrote.
The senators have sought a response from Blanche by 5 October. The justice department has yet to publicly respond to their latest queries.
The renewed scrutiny comes after a series of questions over the Trump administration’s handling of criminal prosecutions. In the Adani case, however, the judge overseeing the proceedings has found that the proposed US investment did not influence the government’s decision to drop the charges.