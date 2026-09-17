U'khand changed 84 tender rules to suit Adani in Rs 1.6 lakh cr deal: Cong

Congress alleges 84 of 86 tender conditions were changed in Uttarakhand’s 1,320-MW power procurement process, benefiting Adani Power

Pawan Khera questioned why the state abandoned its UJVN-THDC public-sector project before floating a fresh tender that ultimately went to Adani Power

The 25-year deal, approved by the Uttarakhand Cabinet at Rs 5.746 per unit, could cost consumers nearly Rs 1.6 lakh crore

The Congress on Thursday alleged that the BJP government in Uttarakhand changed 84 tender rules to favour the Adani Group in a 1,320-MW power procurement deal that, it claimed, could cost the state's consumers nearly Rs 1.6 lakh crore over 25 years.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera alleged that the state government first scrapped a public-sector power project and then altered the rules of a fresh tender "until it fitted" Adani Power.

"This is a textbook case of a state government first killing its own public-sector project and then rewriting every single rule of a competitive tender until it fits," Khera said.

The original project was to be developed by a joint venture of UJVN Ltd and THDC India Ltd to add power-generation capacity in Uttarakhand. Khera alleged that it was abandoned within months of the joint venture's formation, at a time when Adani Power was acquiring Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd in Chhattisgarh through insolvency proceedings.