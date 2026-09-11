UP minister leads protest against own government over Gonda trader's killing

An Uttar Pradesh minister on Friday, 11 September, led a protest against his own government in Gonda over the killing of a 45-year-old trader, putting the Yogi Adityanath government under political pressure over the handling of the case.

Sanjay Nishad, who is also president of the Nishad Party, travelled from Lucknow to Gonda and led a demonstration at the district headquarters, joining protesters demanding stringent action against those accused of killing trader Vinod Kumar Sahani.

The unusual protest by a serving minister came two days after Sahani was allegedly attacked following a dispute over social media posts and a day after three police personnel were suspended for alleged negligence and dereliction of duty in the case.

Sahani, a utensils trader from Reksadiya village, was allegedly intercepted and attacked by a group of men on Wednesday evening following a dispute over social media posts. Police said he was seriously injured and died while undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital on Thursday, 10 September.

On Friday morning, a large number of people gathered in Reksadiya village under Paraspur police station. The villagers initially staged a protest there and later moved towards the Chachri-Paraspur road with Sahani's body, but were stopped by police. They then took the body to Shahpur market and placed it on the road.