Uttar Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi chairs DISHA meet, reviews Raebareli projects
In the 2024 general elections, Gandhi won the Raebareli seat by 390,030 votes
Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi chaired a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in Raebareli on Tuesday, 5 November.
During the meeting, Gandhi reviewed ongoing development projects, emphasising the importance of transparent and effective local governance.
As part of his day-long visit to the constituency, Gandhi inaugurated several key projects, including the newly constructed Shaheed Chowk at the Degree College Chauraha.
Additionally, he visited the Shri Peepaleshwar Mahadevji Temple and the local Hanuman Temple, where he offered prayers.
Rahul Gandhi, representing Raebareli in the Lok Sabha, has been actively involved in overseeing the region’s development. During his visit, he also inaugurated roads built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), a project aimed at enhancing connectivity in rural areas.
Later today, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet with intellectuals and community stakeholders in Hyderabad to discuss Telangana’s state-initiated caste survey.
Telangana minister Ponnam Prabhakar confirmed that this is the first such survey in the state, set to take place from 6 November to 30 November. Enumerators are tasked with surveying approximately 150 households each, to gather comprehensive data aimed at shaping future policies and social programs.
The Congress Party has consistently advocated for a national caste census, considering it a progressive and essential measure to address socio-economic disparities across India.
