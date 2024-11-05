Uttar Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi chairs DISHA meet, reviews Raebareli projects

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi chaired a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in Raebareli on Tuesday, 5 November.

During the meeting, Gandhi reviewed ongoing development projects, emphasising the importance of transparent and effective local governance.

As part of his day-long visit to the constituency, Gandhi inaugurated several key projects, including the newly constructed Shaheed Chowk at the Degree College Chauraha.

Additionally, he visited the Shri Peepaleshwar Mahadevji Temple and the local Hanuman Temple, where he offered prayers.