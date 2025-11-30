“How do I prove ‘Sonu’ is Shariq Khan?”

At Khatauli, 40 km from Muzaffarnagar on the Grand Trunk Road, I see a huddle of men holding identical-looking papers. They have a harried look about them, like the ‘affected parties’ I’m after. “Have to get off,” I wave frantically at the bus conductor. The driver of this UP State Transport Corporation bus I’m on is unusually obliging, and I’m allowed to alight in the middle of the highway.

I’m in luck. The huddle, as I’d imagined, is made up of voters who have come to meet their Booth Level Officers (BLOs). They all have questions about the SIR enumeration forms that have become, for many, the unavoidable gateway to re-establishing their legitimacy as Indian citizens.

The culvert is a convenient meeting point, a familiar location for people who live in this area. To have found both voters and BLOs in the same place at the same time is another stroke of luck. But they all look preoccupied and have no time for busybody reporters. “Go to Kassaban,” one of them says, throwing a sideways glance.

I hover quietly. After a few minutes, Intezar, he of the sideways glance, turns to me to say that more than 600 Muslims living in Kassaban in Khalapar, Muzaffarnagar, were struck off the electoral rolls in 2002–03. They’ve been asking ever since that their names be restored, but no luck for them yet.

Now that a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is being conducted in Uttar Pradesh (from 4 November to 4 December), they are even more anxious to enrol as voters. However, since their names did not figure in the electoral roll of 2002–03, the BLOs do not seem to have pre-printed enumeration forms for them. They may have to wait for a special drive to enrol new voters, says Arif, still clinging to hope.