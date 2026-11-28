The Election Commission of India can get the voter rolls spectacularly wrong. Even after a so-called intensive revision. But the voter must produce the exact document the Commission wants and survive the vagaries of misspelt names, mismatches in spellings and glitchy software that appears programmed to exclude.

A misspelt name in the 2002 rolls, inability to produce your father’s birth certificate, a missed hearing, not having digital access and other such ‘errors’ have resulted in deletion from the rolls. Why doesn’t the Election Commission meet the standards it applies to voters, asks Aman Bhargava, a Bangalore-based designer, developer and data journalist, who co-founded Diagram Chasing, an open-source data journalism publication that looks at public data in India.

On his website diagramchasing.fun, Bhargava has crunched data shared by the Election Commission on the SIR. On 24 November, the website reported its findings on the final SIR list for Uttar Pradesh issued on 10 April.

On 15 October, the ECI asked officials to share machine-readable data with political parties. But only the draft list of the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR), issued on 17 November, is available in this searchable format. The voter rolls of 2024 and the SIR draft and final lists, issued in January and April this year are still in PDF image format, much harder to search.

In the SIR final list of April, diagramchasing.fun discovered, while 58,800 voters were dropped from the draft list of January 2026, the final list still had at least 18,500 ‘duplicate’ voters; 1,757 EPIC numbers figure in two different constituencies; the addresses of 1.7 million voters in UP are missing while 7.2 lakh voters have mentioned ‘UP’ or ‘Village’ as their address!