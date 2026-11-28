The SIRcus that doesn’t cease
Midway through an SSR that follows an SIR, the voter rolls are still riddled with absurdities
The Election Commission of India can get the voter rolls spectacularly wrong. Even after a so-called intensive revision. But the voter must produce the exact document the Commission wants and survive the vagaries of misspelt names, mismatches in spellings and glitchy software that appears programmed to exclude.
A misspelt name in the 2002 rolls, inability to produce your father’s birth certificate, a missed hearing, not having digital access and other such ‘errors’ have resulted in deletion from the rolls. Why doesn’t the Election Commission meet the standards it applies to voters, asks Aman Bhargava, a Bangalore-based designer, developer and data journalist, who co-founded Diagram Chasing, an open-source data journalism publication that looks at public data in India.
On his website diagramchasing.fun, Bhargava has crunched data shared by the Election Commission on the SIR. On 24 November, the website reported its findings on the final SIR list for Uttar Pradesh issued on 10 April.
On 15 October, the ECI asked officials to share machine-readable data with political parties. But only the draft list of the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR), issued on 17 November, is available in this searchable format. The voter rolls of 2024 and the SIR draft and final lists, issued in January and April this year are still in PDF image format, much harder to search.
In the SIR final list of April, diagramchasing.fun discovered, while 58,800 voters were dropped from the draft list of January 2026, the final list still had at least 18,500 ‘duplicate’ voters; 1,757 EPIC numbers figure in two different constituencies; the addresses of 1.7 million voters in UP are missing while 7.2 lakh voters have mentioned ‘UP’ or ‘Village’ as their address!
So focused was this SIR — an intensive exercise, featuring multiple deadline extensions — on knocking legitimate voters off the rolls that it seems to have forgotten to enlist eligible voters. Navdeep Rinwa, the chief electoral officer of UP, admitted on 17 November that the EP (elector: adult population) ratio was an abysmal 55.17 per cent in the April list and only marginally higher (55.95 per cent) in the 17 November draft SSR list.
As per the ‘Report of the Technical Group on Population Projections for India and States (2011-2036)’, which came out in 2020, the state’s population in 2026 was projected to be 16.16 crore.
This was a shocking admission, given that the pre-SIR national EAP (elector to adult population) ratio, in 2024, was 97 per cent and the ECI’s mandate is to ensure that no eligible voter is left out. Yet, here was the state’s top election official admitting that 2.58 crore people, alive and eligible, were still missing from the state’s voter rolls — the SIR final list of April had 13.39 crore and the draft SSR list of November 13.58 crore.
Even more intriguingly, the CEO’s press note issued the same day (17 November) mentioned that in the SIR final list, voters aged 18-19 years were 17.63 lakh, but in the SSR draft list, their number had dropped to 11.83 lakh! Rinwa would have us believe that the 5.8 lakh difference in these two counts is because these voters have moved out of the 18-19 years bracket between April and November.
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On 21 October, UP All-India Congress Committee in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam raised another alarm by citing instances of tampering with voter names. “If a voter saw his name, address, EPIC number and serial number in the final draft in April, he would assume his vote was secure. If the name against his EPIC number was then changed, he may be told on polling day that his name is not in the electoral roll even though he has an EPIC card!"
This happened in some booths of the Pilibhit Sadar Assembly constituency, Gautam claims, where, he says, names of 13,150 voters were changed, 884 names deleted even though the voters still live there and 2,600 names added of people who do not live in the area.
Gautam cited the EPIC number 4G-MCM-4746, which was shown against the name of 35-year-old Mohammad Yusuf, but the same number later appeared against the name of Hasrat, son of Ramzan Ali, also aged 35. This time the ECI did not, or could not, dismiss the claim as false or baseless. On 31 October, Rinwa ordered the immediate suspension of EROs Mayank Goswami and Hemant Chaudhary.
He had earlier directed district election officers to deactivate the ECINET portal IDs of computer assistants at voter registration centres across the state, following complaints of alleged misuse of login credentials in Pilibhit. A case of locking the stable gates after the horses have bolted?
The Election Commission acknowledged in a statement that its investigation had revealed that the computer operator of the voter registration centre for Assembly constituency 127 (Pilibhit) entered 13,779 Form-8s between 31 May and 29 August to update voter details. However, no Form-8s corresponding to these entries were found in the records.
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More horror stories keep tumbling out. On 20 November, Kolkata-based research and policy advocacy collective SABAR Institute released a data-based analysis of the SIR in Uttar Pradesh. The report begins by stating that 84 per cent of the voters deleted from the SIR draft list for UP are alive. ‘Only 16 in every 100 were removed because they had died. As many as [2.4 crore] people dropped were marked permanently shifted, untraceable or absent, or already enrolled elsewhere.’
‘Non-death deletions exceed the 2022 winning margin in 359 of 403 Assembly seats. The ‘untraceable/absent’ category alone, which rests on a booth officer’s judgement, exceeds [the winning margin] in 194 constituencies,’ the report added.
In two devastating reports on 21 and 23 November (under the headlines ‘What did UP SIR achieve’ and ‘Gems of UP SIR’, AltNews tore into the exercise and flagged glaring absurdities in the state’s electoral rolls. The fact-checking outlet flagged over 35,000 voters whose ages were the same as their parents; there are over 75,000 voters whose parents are younger than them… '[There is] an 87-year-old whose father is 23, a 123-year-old woman whose mother is 45, two women who are each other’s mothers…’ the reports go on to highlight.
A day after the SSR draft roll was published on 17 November, AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair sent out a telling message to the CEO of Uttar Pradesh. Zubair wrote on X, 'I said Vikas had 13 voter IDs. We made a mistake. Vikas actually had 17 voter IDs. We undercounted. In the recently released SSR draft roll, 11 out of 17 of his voter IDs (from the SIR final list) were ‘gifted’ to other voters, four of his IDs were deleted, and two of his voter IDs are still in his name. We have corrected our count. When will you correct yours?'