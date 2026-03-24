Uttar Pradesh: Statues of Kakori martyrs damaged in Shahjahanpur, row escalates
Alleged negligence during removal sparks outrage; Akhilesh Yadav targets govt
A controversy has erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur after statues of martyrs of the Kakori conspiracy case were damaged during a removal exercise, triggering public outrage and political reactions.
According to officials, the statues installed inside the municipal corporation premises were being relocated as part of a Smart Road construction project. The plan involved replacing the existing statues with new ones, for which a contract worth around Rs 40 lakh had been awarded to a construction agency.
However, the controversy arose after the contractor allegedly attempted to remove the statues using a bulldozer late Sunday night without informing municipal authorities. During the process, the statues were damaged.
Public outrage, probe sought
The incident sparked anger among residents, with several local groups demanding strict action against those responsible.
Former Central Bar Association general secretary Anit Kumar Trivedi called for a thorough investigation, saying the alleged negligence had hurt public sentiments.
“These are martyrs who sacrificed everything for the country. Such carelessness with their statues is unacceptable,” he said.
Mayor expresses displeasure
After videos of the damaged statues surfaced on social media, Shahjahanpur Mayor Archana Verma visited the site and expressed strong displeasure.
She summoned municipal officials and sought an explanation. The viral footage reportedly showed the damaged statues lying at a dumping site, further fuelling anger among locals.
Political reactions
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also criticised the incident, sharing a video on social media platform X.
He said that “beautification can never be greater than respect for martyrs” and termed the incident reflective of a mindset that fails to value sacrifice.
The Kakori case, a landmark event in India’s freedom struggle, involved revolutionaries who carried out a train robbery in 1925 to fund anti-colonial activities.
The incident in Shahjahanpur has once again brought focus on the handling of memorials dedicated to freedom fighters, with demands growing for accountability and stricter safeguards during redevelopment projects.
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