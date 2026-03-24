Uttar Pradesh: Statues of Kakori martyrs damaged in Shahjahanpur, row escalates

A controversy has erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur after statues of martyrs of the Kakori conspiracy case were damaged during a removal exercise, triggering public outrage and political reactions.

According to officials, the statues installed inside the municipal corporation premises were being relocated as part of a Smart Road construction project. The plan involved replacing the existing statues with new ones, for which a contract worth around Rs 40 lakh had been awarded to a construction agency.

However, the controversy arose after the contractor allegedly attempted to remove the statues using a bulldozer late Sunday night without informing municipal authorities. During the process, the statues were damaged.

Public outrage, probe sought

The incident sparked anger among residents, with several local groups demanding strict action against those responsible.

Former Central Bar Association general secretary Anit Kumar Trivedi called for a thorough investigation, saying the alleged negligence had hurt public sentiments.