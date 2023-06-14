Uttarakhand communal strife: Sec 144 imposed; HC to hear plea against Hindutva mahapanchayat

The petitioner to the High Court, the Association for Protection of Civil Rights, approached the high court after the Supreme Court vacation bench refused to entertain the petition. The matter was mentioned before Uttarakhand High Court chief justice Vipin Sanghi by their lawyer Shahrukh Alam.

Alam pointed out that it was a writ petition seeking directions to the government in view of the mandamus by the Supreme Court in matters related to hate speech in Uttar Kashi and Tehri Garhwal. She said Muslims in Purola were given an ultimatum to leave the town before the mahapanchayat scheduled for June 15 (tomorrow). As the petition was in the process of being filed, Justice Sanghi agreed to hear it on June 15.

The petitioner, through their lawyer, has written to the Uttarakhand chief secretary and DGP and to the Tehri Garhwal district magistrate, informing them that the district authorities were in breach of the "Supreme Court’s mandate if they failed to institute a criminal case and immediately prosecute the habitually offending organisations".

Soon after, Uttarkashi district magistrate Abhishek Rohilla said that Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Purola. Additionally, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said that no one would be allowed to disturb law and order in the state.