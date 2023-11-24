Uttarakhand effect? Third party to audit 12 Himachal tunnels: NHAI

The inspection and safety audit of 12 under-construction tunnels in Himachal Pradesh will be carried out by a third party and vertical drilling machines will be stationed near tunnels to be used in case an "Uttarakhand-like situation" arises, according to a National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) official.

NHAI regional officer Abdul Basit on Friday said the safety audit will analyse all factors from rock stability to material used in the construction, and remedial steps would be taken as per suggestions in view of the Uttarakhand Silkyara tunnel incident, in which 41 workers have been trapped in a partially collapsed tunnel for the past 13 days. Incidentally, this same tunnel suffered another partial collapse in 2019.

No matter what the NHAI says, therefore, the reality is that tunnel collapses are not new in the Himalayan belt, particularly with the rapid and seemingly endless increase in the execution of Central projects in recent years.

Speaking to NH after the Silkyara tunnel collapse, Dr CP Rajendran, a scientist who specialises in earthquake geology and tectonics, said, “No SOPs (standard operating procedures) were being followed here, with serious consequences.

"Previously, such excavations in the mountains were carried out under the supervision of competent geologists, followed by continuous tunnel logging, among other precautionary measures. Why were no safety norms or reviews ordered by the authorities even after the tunnel collapse in 2019?”