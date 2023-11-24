Uttarakhand tunnel: Drilling halts again, will 'restart shortly', says NDMA

Drilling through debris will restart "shortly" to rescue 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttrakhand, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Friday evening.

The drilling process was stopped on Thursday owing to obstructions, and the repair work is being done to restart the drilling by an auger machine, NDMA member Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain said while briefing media on the progress of the rescue operations.

"Since yesterday, there has been no progress in terms of movement of the pipe into the tunnel through the debris... We hope that shortly, the auger machine will start working," he said.

Hasnain also said this is the war being fought to save brave sons of India, who had been toiling in the Silkyara tunnel. "By any means, the trapped workers will be rescued as all resources are being used," he said.