Uttarakhand: Markets in Purola remain closed in protest against issuance of prohibitory orders

Markets in Uttarakhand's Purola and neighbouring towns remained closed on Thursday in protest against the imposition of section 144 of the CrPC by the district administration to prevent a "mahapanchayat" that was scheduled to be held there during the day over alleged incidents of "love jihad".



The call for the "mahapanchayat" was given by local trade bodies with the support of Hindu outfits, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal.



The markets in Purola, Barkot and Naugaon will remain completely closed, Purola Vyapar Mandal president Brijmohan Chauhan and Barkot Vyapar Mandal president Rajaram Jagudi said.



"The imposition of prohibitory orders in Purola reflects the administration's dictatorial attitude. The steps taken to prevent the mahapanchayat show that we cannot share our point of view with our own people. It is a kind of slavery," Jagudi said.