Vadodara: Residents oppose allotment of flat to Muslim woman under govt scheme

Several residents of a housing complex built by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) under a Gujarat government scheme have been staging protests against the allotment of a flat to a Muslim woman, saying the locality is meant only for Hindus. Demanding cancellation of the flat allotment, the residents warned of intensifying their agitation and taking up the matter to the state government and the Centre.

The woman beneficiary said though she was allotted the house six years ago, she could not move in owing to opposition by other residents.

Residents claim that houses cannot be allotted to members of minority communities because the Harni area, where the complex is located, is a locality of Hindu inhabitants and falls under the Disturbed Areas Act, which bans the sale of property by members of one religious community to those from another community without prior approval of the district collector in 'disturbed areas'.

Vadodara municipal commissioner Dilip Rana said he has received a representation from residents of Motnath Residency in Harni, and an appropriate decision will be taken after studying all relevant documents.

"I have just received a representation from the residents. I will check all the documents and then make an appropriate decision. We have a provision, under which Hindus and Muslims are given flats in their respective areas. This applies only to those housing projects which are situated in disturbed areas. We have to check if this society falls in that category," he said.