Vasundhara Raje: The wounded tigress

She is a wounded tigress, brought low but all the more dangerous for it.

Vasundhara Raje, two-time chief minister of Rajasthan and daughter of one of the 'founding mothers' of the erstwhile Jan Sangh, Vijaya Raje Scindia of Gwalior, is hurt—her son Dushyant Singh, a five-time MP from Jhalawar and the seniormost MP to win from Rajasthan, has not been included in the union cabinet.

Raje herself was ignored by the party in both the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections. When the party came to power in December last year, she was certainly not offered the chief minister's chair despite her seniority.

Instead, she had the mortification of announcing the name of Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA, as the chief minister. She was given a chit that named him by Rajnath Singh, who brought it expressly from New Delhi — no discussion was deemed possible.

And thus did Bhajan Lal Sharma become the 'chit-wala CM' of Rajasthan, right under Raje's nose.

This was a clear signal to Vasundhara from the party’s central leadership that she no longer had the party’s favour or confidence. Party high command wished to entrust a younger person with the responsibility to lead.

Vasundhara did not make a hue and cry about it, either. Instead, she waited for the Lok Sabha elections—her son was contesting for the fifth time from Jhalawar, a constituency that she herself had represented five times in the Lok Sabha. And Dushyant Singh won, by a margin of 3.70 lakh votes, equalling his mother’s record.

And yet...