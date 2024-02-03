Goa: Verbal fireworks as assembly Speaker accuses BJP Minister of graft

On the inaugural day of the Budget session of the Goa Legislative Assembly on Friday, Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar accused Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude of corruption, sparking a dramatic confrontation. As the explosive accusations unfurled outside the assembly, the proceedings inside were overshadowed.

In his statement, Speaker Tawadkar, speaking on behalf of his electorate from Canacona, unequivocally accused Minister Gaude of complicity in misappropriating funds associated with the distribution of grants from the Department of Art and Culture. In his address to the media, Tawadkar called for an exhaustive investigation into the purported financial irregularities.

The dispute intensified following allegations put forth the day before by village panchayat members from Canacona, who Tawadkar represented. The aforementioned individuals contended that a number of organisations had deceitfully obtained Rs 26.85 lakh in funds from the Art and Culture department to finance non-existent cultural programmes.