Verdict in Gangster Act case against Mukhtar Ansari on May 20

Both were arrested by Mau police from Jharkhand two months ago after they were booked in a case of extortion.



Mau's circle officer (city) Dhananjay Mishra said that Rina Rai and Shivratan had been operating the activities of the gang of Kanojia, who is absconding.



These facts surfaced with the progress in investigation against the duo following their arrest from Jharkhand in March, he said, adding that Rai was involved in extortion and other criminal activities and had been assisting Kanojia in operating his gang.



Kanojia is a sharp-shooter of Mukhtar. A cash reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced on Kanojia.



He had formed his own gang, being operated with the help of Rina Rai. Rai had come on the Mau police radar after one Hansnath Yadav lodged an FIR with Chiraiyakot police on February 28, alleging he was being threatened by Anuj Kannojia's wife Rina Rai on WhatsApp calls to pay cash.



After that a team was formed to investigate the matter. Mau cops arrested her from the house of her relatives in the Barigoda area under Parsudih police station in Jamshedpur district of Jharkhand in March first week.